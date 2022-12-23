GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If skiing or snowboarding down some fresh powder is your ideal way to spend your holiday break, you’re in luck!

Winterplace Ski Resort is open throughout the Holidays. Josh Faber, the General Manager of Winterplace Ski Resort said that Christmas is a huge time for ski season because everyone is on break. People that head to Winterplace on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day this year will even get a visit from Ole Saint Nick himself.

“Santa will be inside and outside everywhere around the resort. It’ll be a lot of fun for the little ones and like I said we are going to get as much snow on the ground as possible,” Faber said.

Information on how to purchase lift tickets or tubing passes can be found on winterplace.com.