WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – There’s a party atmosphere in White Sulphur Springs this weekend, as the city gets ready for the first ever Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival.

The streets of White Sulphur Springs will be packed with food trucks, live music, art and more as the city comes together to celebrate how far they’ve come.

Just six years removed from a flood that decimated the city’s downtown area, the streets are alive again with small businesses, restaurants, breweries and more.

Festival volunteer and White Sulphur Springs native Clay Elkins says that’s something worth celebrating.

“It’s a chance for us to celebrate all the work, and the effort and the rebirth that’s happened in White Sulphur Springs since our flood,” said Elkins. “It’s amazing to see what can happen when a community works together between government, philanthropy, business owners and entrepreneurship towns can turn around, and this is a great example.

Friday night’s festivities kick off with a parade starting at Gum Store Studios, and that’s followed by a live performance from the Rebirth Brass Band at Big Draft Brewing.

Saturday, Main street will be closed off starting at noon for an all-day art show featuring local artists and more live music.

Then Sunday the festival concludes with a Juneteenth celebration headlined by New Orleans trumpet superstar Shamarr Allen.