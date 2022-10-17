GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The DUI Simulator Program was restarted today, October 17, 2022 by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration to visit local high schools in Mercer and Monroe County.

The DUI Simulator will visit Montcalm High School on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Princeton High School on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and James Monroe High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The DUI Simulator gives students the chance to experience various driving conditions while safely operating a simulation system.

Hazards like snow, wildlife and other scenarios affect the driver’s seat that moves in reaction to the driving course as blood alcohol content levels rise. The program also includes a classroom lecture that collects relevant statistical info to help in other prevention activities.

“The DUI Simulator is in great demand and since 2010, the WVABCA has attended over 700 events and 65,791 people, mostly students, have driven the Simulator. By engaging our youth in this interactive manner, we are better able to provide valuable tools to combat underage drinking and distractive driving.” WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton

Funding for the DUI Simulator Program is provided by State Farm, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.