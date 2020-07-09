Elkins City Hall to shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins City Hall will be closing Thursday, July 9 due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus, according to a release from city officials.

External Affairs Specialist, Sutton Stokes stated that officials are not able to provide an estimated reopening date at this time. Stokes explained that the city will update the announcement as soon as possible after further evaluation of the complex and fluid situation.

The release also explained that residents should expect delayed responses to emails or phone messages directed at city staff.