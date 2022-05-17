FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A two-year quest to purchase a community farm in Fayette County was finally completed.

Employees at Roots community Farm decided to start working toward buying the farm from the Fayette County Farmland Protection Board in 2020. They formed the West Virginia Agrarian Commons in May of 2020 to purchase the land New Roots Community Farm sits on.

In the past two years, they’ve raised more than two hundred fifty thousand dollars and this month they finalized the sale of the 82-acre property.

“We’re really excited to have met these important milestones of securing the land and the creation of New Roots Community Farm as a separate legal non-profit,” said New Roots Executive Director Susanna Wheeler

In addition to growing food for Fayette County Schools and the Mountaineer Food Bank, New Roots Community Farm hosts an apprenticeship program where they teach future farmers about the agriculture business.

The farm is hosting a celebration this Thursday, May 19th from 6-9 p.m. to recognize all the work employees have put in to make this sale happen.