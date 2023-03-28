BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Empty Bowls fundraising event is coming up at the United Methodist Church in Beckley.

Empty Bowls is a worldwide initiative that supports and helps feed people who are hungry and in need.

This event will help raise money for eight local food pantries in Raleigh County. Those local pantries help feed about 20 percent of the county’s residents.

Beth Jarrell, Committee Chair for Empty Bowls, said some of the highlights of the day will be serving soup and dessert, a lineup of the symbolic bowls and a silent auction.

The event will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.