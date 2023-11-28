BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Holiday spirit is coming to town with the Beckley Christmas Parade.

The Beckley Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., and as of November 28, 2023 more than 70 entries have pre-registered.

The entries represent businesses, schools, churches, organizations, and more. November 30, 2023 is the deadline to register, and the entry form can be found at Beckley.Events or by calling 304-256-1776.

The 2023 parade theme is Christmas villages, and the Parade Grand Marshals will be the YMCA’s Spirit of Beckley honorees Richard and Beth Jarrell, and the Parade Emcee will be Lola Rizer.. The Mount Hope Regional Band and marching bands from seven schools will be at the parade, along with various walking units, floats, and vehicles.

The parade line-up will start at 9:00 a.m. for vehicles and floats at Park Middle School, and people that will be riding on floats can be there around 10:00 a.m. Line up for walking units and bands will be between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza where they will be put into the parade once it is on Neville Street.

People can view the parade on Neville Street (from the Beckley Intermodal Gateway to Heber), part of Heber Street, plus Main Street to Kanawha, and circling onto Prince Street, and ending at Leslie C. Gates Place. Due to the length of the parade, the Beckley Police Department extended the parade route a block (to Kanawha Street).

The parade itself will not be the only thing to enjoy. Viewers can listen to the Mount Hope Regional Band’s Brass Group near the portable stage and The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre. Coats, chili, and blankets will be offered by the Elite Academy at the Word Park Gazebo, and Theater West Virginia’s Training Academy will have a booth containing information about their upcoming youth theatre classes. There will also be downtown businesses open before and/or after the parade such as Taya and Abraham’s International Grocer, The Axe Hole, Vinyl Tracks, Diaz Floral, Scentister, and Fruits of Labor (open 10 am – noon with pastries and drinks).

Awards will be presented after the parade at the Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre lobby, and for an hour after the parade there will be a chance to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Monty Elf offered by WVU Tech.

These are not the only Christmas events happening on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Appalachian Coal Town Christmas Festival will be at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the How Great Thou Art Theatre Group will present Soul Train Christmas at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre at 7:00 p.m., and Beckley Dance Theatre School will present The Nutcracker ballet at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium during the weekend. From 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Grinch can be found at the Raleigh County Library.

Visit Beckley.Events community calendar for more details about events.