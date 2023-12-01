BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield University’s Christmas at Bluefield music extravaganza is ready for a holiday return.

The music extravaganza will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in the Harman Chapel Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus.

Christmas at Bluefield is free and open to the public, and there will be carol singing, theatre pieces, scripture readings, choral performances, and instrumental selections that will involve community members, and professors and students from Bluefield University’s theatre and music departments.

Christmas at Bluefield is one of my favorite events of the year. It is a beautiful time for our community to come together to celebrate Christ. As a senior graduating in a week, Christmas at Bluefield will be my last performance as a Bluefield student. I cannot think of a better concert to end my college career. Ana Barros | Music Student at Bluefield University

Familiar carols, praise songs, and anthems will be played and sung by Bluefield University’s Concert Band, Jazz Band, String Quartet, Theatre Department, Masterworks Chorale, and Variations Chamber Singers.

Holiday treats will be available at the reception in Shott Hall after the program.