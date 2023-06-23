PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)– For a second year, Pipestem Resort State Park will be hosting Alabaster Boxer at the Amphitheater.

You might be wondering what Alabaster Boxer is, and the short answer is that it’s a melting pot of several music genres. It was formed in late 2022 and is seen as an assembly of musical all-stars from all over the Mountain State.

Alabaster Boxer is a mixture of rock, pop, bluegrass, and other musical genres that we just can’t get enough of here in West Virginia. There will also be a wide variety of instrumentation, consisting of guitars, bass, drums, keys, mandolin, and dobro, giving a familiar yet new musical feeling for the audience.

According to wvstateparks.com, Alabaster Boxer will be on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 8 to 10 p.m. It’s also FREE to the public.

So, if you’re looking for some sweet tunes close by for this summer, head on down to Pipestem and listen to some of the best music the mountains of West Virginia have to offer.