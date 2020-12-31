Error reported at Boone County vaccination event

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An error has caused some people in Boone County to receive the wrong shot when they went to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the WV National Guard, 42 people received Regeneron Antibody product instead of the Moderna Vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by Boone County Health Department staff. National Guard officials say the Joint Interagency Task Force medical experts do not believe there is any risk of harm to those who received the wrong shot.

“The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “I remain incredibly proud of all that our team has accomplished. Our number one goal has been to save lives, and, as we continue to ramp up distribution of the vaccine all across the state, we continue to save more and more lives every single day.”

The Boone County Health Department says this is an isolated incident. No other people in the state have been mistakenly given the antibody instead of the vaccine and no other shipments are affected, according to the WV National Guard.

“The product administered are antibodies that fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar. “In fact, this product was the same one that was administered to President Trump when he became infected. While this injection is not harmful, it was substituted for the vaccine. But this occurrence provides our leadership team an important opportunity to review and improve the safety and process of vaccination for each West Virginian.”

Officials are working to contact those who received the antibody, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will follow up with those individuals as an added precaution. They will also be offered the vaccine as soon as possible with a priority status, according to the WV National Guard.