PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – Events like Culturefest bring individuals from all over the world to West Virginia. Some visitors even return for work.

Tradesmen like Greg Cornell-Casey have been returning to the mountain state for years.

Casey works as a Technical Production manager and tells 59News that he loves watching the growth of the state.

He has even begun to think of Summers County as a second home.

“The growth is astronomical and phenomenal. It feels wonderful to see it and be a part of it. It feels like even coming from the outside that I am a little part of that growth here,” said Casey.

Casey has been a part of the Culturefest team for multiple years now. He says that returning to West Virginia allows him to form a bond with the people here.