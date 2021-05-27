EXCLUSIVE: New information on woman charged with abducting 2-year-old boy, daughter speaks out

(WFXR) — A judge denied Nancy Fridley bond Thursday, saying the safety of the public could not be guaranteed. Fridley is the woman charged in connection with the abduction of a two-year-old boy from a church in Giles County earlier in May.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, she may have stopped at two other churches in the county. The prosecution then says Fridley called in fake tips to investigators to get them off her trail.

The prosecution believes Fridley made elaborate plans to take the child and she already had a sippy cup and onesie in her possession. Fridley reportedly had two beds set up in her home in Alleghany County where Noah was later found. Prosecutors say they found the clothes Noah was wearing when he was abducted.

The prosecution also says Fridley took Noah around to neighbors and telling them he was “Bobby Junior.”

WFXR News spoke with Fridley’s daughter about the incident, who said untreated mental illness led to this incident.

The daughter says her mother has been diagnosed with both manic bipolar disorder, as well as manic depression.

“The hospitals both released her even after personally speaking with me expressing exact specifics and showing them and proving everything to them,” said the daughter.

The judge did agree to a competency evaluation.

Her daughter says hearing those details in the courtroom put into perspective how much mental illness, and possibly drugs, impacted her mother’s behavior.

“To the family of that little boy: I’m sorry for her, but it’s not okay that she did that, it’s not. But I also want everyone to know that that’s not who she is,” the daughter said. “Being off of her mental health medication and getting hooked up with someone that’s on drugs and starting drugs herself, it just shows what can happen to you when you don’t keep your head on straight.”

You can view the full interview with Nancy Fridley’s daughter below:

Nancy Fridley will be back in court for a preliminary hearing in Giles County on August 16. This date is subject to change based on when the competency evaluation takes place.