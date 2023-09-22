PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — One great way to experience West Virginia’s fall colors is the zipline tour at Pipestem State Park.

As the weather cools down and the leaves change color, ziplining is a great way to enjoy the fall foliage. Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours is the state’s premier ziplining experience that is offered by Pipestem Adventures. View the stunning fall colors while traveling up to 50 mph through the treetops and flying 300 feet above the Bluestone Gorge River.

As the leave turn beautiful shades of red, orange, and yellow, ziplining is not the only way to enjoy the fall colors. By the zipline route are platforms that offer wonderful views of the scenery for photography.

Pipestem’s zipline will be open until October 29, 2023, and a discount for fall zipliners is offered by Pipestem Adventures. Use the code ZIP15 to get a 15% discount until the end of the season when making reservations over the phone or online. The zipline is open daily, except on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

More information about Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours can be found here, and advance reservations are necessary for zipline tours. Reservations can be made by going to wvstateparks.com or by calling 1-833-WV-Parks (1-833-987-2757).