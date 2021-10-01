FAFSA applications for 2022-2023 are now open

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– FAFSA applications opened Friday, October 1, 2021 for the 2022-2023 school year. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is the main avenue students take for financial aid in higher education. We spoke with financial aid directors about the importance of submitting your student’s applications as early as possible.

“It opens up October 1st every year, so it’s pretty much the same process, same deadlines,” Concord University Director of Financial Aid, Tammy Brown explained.

The free application is critical in students’ access to federal financial aid and grant money.

“This is the avenue for all free federal and state aid,” Brown added.

She said the sooner students take advantage of submitting their forms for both federal aid and scholarships, the better.

“At this point, just fill it out and let us start giving them a package to see what is available for them,” Brown said. “Just start filling out scholarship applications that they see. Any kind of foundations that they can find, anything that they can find that is free, fill it out and apply for it.”

The university will hold one-on-one sessions for students in need of help the first week of November. They encourage anyone with questions to contact the office of financial aid.

You can apply for the FAFSA online here.