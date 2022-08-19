FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– On the final day of testing fair foods at the State Fair of West Virginia, our 59News team had to go with the “Signature Dish of the State Fair.”

The ham biscuit is a staple at the state fair for over 40 years.

The stand is manned by FFA students from Greenbrier East High School. Kids are required to volunteer three shifts with tasks from grilling to manning the counter. Something Advisor Shelby Adkins says helps grow the student’s skills outside the farm and the classroom.

“These students actually have their food safety cards, that’s something they can take with them into the workforce, all of them are required to do that ahead of time,” Adkins said.

All the money the students raise through food sales at the fair will pay for many of their activities throughout the year including an all-expense paid field trip to the PA Farm Show and other national competitions.

The signature country ham is brought in from a farm over in North Carolina.