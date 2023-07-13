Update: 7/12/2023, 7:46 p.m.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — 12 News has received a statement from Fairmont State University regarding the recent arrest of Department of Humanities Chair, John O’Connor.

Fairmont State University today learned of the arrest of a current faculty member. The alleged offenses are serious and due to their gravity, it is important for us to learn more about the still-emerging details before commenting further so that we can appropriately address the situation. We intend to cooperate fully with law enforcement and help them in any way we can. a spokesperson for Fairmont State University

Original: 7/12/2023, 6:07 p.m.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A department chair at Fairmont State University has been arrested after state troopers say he sexually abused a 4-year-old child multiple times.

John O’Connor

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, John O’Connor, 70, a Senior Professor of Communication Arts and Chair of the Department of Humanities at Fairmont State University, was arrested on Wednesday after troopers said that he admitted to 14 counts of first-degree sexual abuse intrusion and 14 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person of trust in regard to a 4-year-old child.

State Police also said that O’Connor admitted to using his digital devices including a cell phone, “Samsung iPad” and work computer to research “Preteen porn,” “young porn” and “kiddy porn.”

via Fairmont State University’s website

O’Connor was arrested after troopers were called in regard to a sexual abuse incident that reportedly took place on Sunday, July 9 in the Fairmont area. On Tuesday, July 11, troopers requested that O’Connor come to the West Virginia State Police, Fairmont detachment to make a statement, where troopers said that he confessed to the charges.

O’Connor is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond. 12 News has reached out to Fairmont State University for comment but has yet to receive a reply.