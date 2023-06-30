PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Residents in Princeton have a new primary care facility that they can turn to with everyday issues.

Faith Family Health has opened a new location on Stafford Drive to better assist the community. The clinic even offers in-house lab work.

The facility will offer services ranging from Primary Care to Weight-loss. Mary Curry, the owner of the clinic, says faith has been a motivator through the construction.

“We opened our clinic on faith and built it with family. With family we are able to build and grow,” said Curry.

The clinic is opened Monday through Saturday.

Curry says the clinic offers later hours for those who work a day shift.

Visit the website to find more information and their full hours of operation.