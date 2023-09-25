ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – The ‘Fall Festival on the Bridge’ is returning to Alderson for the second year.

This year’s main focus is on the fine artists that will be lining the streets.

The ‘Fall Festival on the Bridge’ will be held on October 7, 2023. The hours will be from 10 in the morning until 3 PM. Other activities include live music, warm food and open-mic night.

“We have about 30 vendors signed up. These are quality vendors, they have arts and crafts, artisanal vendors,” said Don Sutherland, the President of Alderson Main Street.

Activities for children will be set-up in Alumni Park near the Gazebo, as well as food trucks along Railroad Avenue near the historic C&O Train Depot.

Local restaurants, shops, and the Train Depot will be open to visitors. Musicians will be wrapping up the day from 6 pm until 9 pm.