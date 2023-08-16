BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Fitzpatrick Park are gearing up for their Fall Softball League.

Fitzpatrick Park is accepting sign-ups for players, coaches, and teams for the Fall Co-Ed League and the Fall Men’s League. Sign-ups will run through September 1st.

The Men’s League will play on Monday nights, while the Co-Ed League will play on Thursday nights. Both leagues will play through the end of October with games starting at 6:00 PM on designated nights.

Any players wanting to participate but who don’t have a team are also encouraged to reach out and they will be placed on a team if possible.

There is a limit of 10 teams per league, so sign up as soon as possible to make sure your team has a spot.

If you want to sign up or have any questions, you can email fitzpatrickparkwv@gmail.com, call (304) 934-5323, call or text (304) 923-5178, or message the Fitzpatrick Park Facebook page.