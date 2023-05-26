WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The reward for a missing Parkersburg woman as been increased to $100,000.

The family of Gretchen Fleming held a press conference today at Parkersburg High School urging the public not to give up on the search for her. Fleming, 28, went missing in December 2022 and was last seen at the My Way Lounge in Parkersburg. Her purse and its contents were left behind.

“That’s what Gretchen brought when she entered the room. She brought life,” her grandmother Louise Fleming said at the press conference. “She brought passion. She brought joy. And she always knew how to make you smile.”

According to a flyer Fleming’s family shared with WOWK 13 News after her disappearance, she is described as standing approximately 5’1 and weighing approximately 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information that could help investigators in their search for Fleming is asked to contact the Parkersburg Police Department. You can reach Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.