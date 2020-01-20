Breaking News
McDowell County deputies search for missing woman
Family Policy Council of West Virginia president files to run against Shelley Moore Capito

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito has a new challenger in the upcoming election. President of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia Allen Whitt filed to run for United States Senate today in Charleston.

Whitt said, “It is the honor of my life to stand with the men and women in this state who care about pro-life values, the 2nd Amendment, and pushing back on out-of-control liberal values from Washington that kill our jobs and harm our families. I want to stand up for the voters of this state who have been forgotten by our out-of-touch elected representatives.”

Whitt has been the President of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia for eight years, in which he has led local and state-wide campaigns on issues such as the pro-life cause, religious freedom, and the rights of small-business owners to resist government regulation and incursion.

