FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – One local school district works together to support local farmers, while also supplying their students with healthy meals.

Members of the state departments of Agriculture and Education were at New River Primary in Oak Hill on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, as part of the Fayette County School District’s Farm to School campaign.

Bekki Leigh, a Coordinator from the Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition, said they make sure kids get their fruits and vegetables, but they also support farmers who raise livestock.

“We’re not just vegetables and fruits, we also purchase meats. Today’s menu is chicken, and our schools purchase a lot of beef and pork,” said Leigh.

The most recent Farm to School meal consisted of barbecue chicken, fruits, veggies, freshly baked bread, a salad bar, and cookies for dessert.