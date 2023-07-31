BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — You may hear of people playing music for their plants.

The Sprouting Farms Food Access program now brings fresh food to a Beckley record store. Sprouts and Spins is a pop-up farmers’ market hosted inside Vinyl Tracks on Prince Street. On Saturday, July 29, 2023, the organizer said shoppers will find locally grown fruits and vegetables, from garlic and tomatoes to apples and peaches.

“We have our Jar Head Farms, our jams. It’s out of Alderson,” added Xander Dianen of Americorps and Sprouting Farms, who organized Sprouts and Spins with Vinyl Tracks owner Clint Blunt. “So, even from the things we sell, to who we sell them to, it’s all about community. It’s all about getting healthier, fresher food to places where it’s harder for them to access.”

Dianen said the Sprouting Farms Food Access programs have other locations around southern West Virginia and accepts EBT and senior vouchers and honors discounts of 50 to 75 percent for qualified shoppers.