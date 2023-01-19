FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Fayette County was sentenced to prison for the felony of failing to register as a sex offender, which is required of him for the rest of his life.

According to information from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Byron D. Shelton, 48, of Glen Jean, changed his phone number without notifying WV State Police in August of 2021. During March in 2022, Shelton was incarcerated on unrelated charges, and again failed to let WV State Police know within the required time period.

Shelton is required to register as a sex offender for life due to a 1998 conviction of sexual assault in the third degree. He pleaded guilty to these felonies on August 18, 2022.

Shelton was sentenced to two separate prison sentences of one to five years for two counts of the felony offense of failure to register as a sex offender required to register for life. Judge Thomas H. Ewing suspended the execution of the second prison sentence. This means following the prison sentence, Shelton must serve three years of probation.

He must serve a minimum of one year in prison before he will be eligible for parole.