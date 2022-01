FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff Mike Fridley has extended the deadline to apply for the Fayette County Deputy Sheriff position.

The extension is due to the recent winter storm in the area. The new deadline is now January 10, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Applicants must be 18-45 years old to apply. The starting salary is $36,399 with full benefits.

More information can be found on the Fayette County Sheriff’s Facebook page for more information.