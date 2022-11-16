FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — To kick off the Christmas season, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department revealed the ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’.

‘The Sheriff’s Giving Tree’ was dedicated to the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to keep everyone safe in Fayette County. The Department’s staff assembled the tree.

This tree is covered with stars that each represent a Conservator under the Sheriff’s protected custody. A conservator is a ward of the State and the Sheriff takes care of their finances. Many of these protected clients live on limited funds.

This will give the Fayette County community an opportunity to give back to those who need it most, all the while honoring our Deputies. On the stars are items needed like socks, throw blankets and butter cookies. Gifts must be returned to the Sheriff’s Department before December 16, 2022, wrapped or unwrapped.

Residents are invited to pick up stars and see the ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’ at the Fayette County Court House.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley wishes all Fayette County residents and West Virginians a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.