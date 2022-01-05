Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — There’s another scam warning people should be aware of in Fayette County.

Several people reported a fraudulent phone call in which unknown individual(s) have called impersonating Lieutenant Daniels or Sergeant Ward of the Fayette County Shand claiming citizens have outstanding warrants and are requesting money.

The calls are coming from a local number: (304)900-3507. Sheriff Mike Fridley reminded everyone no member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will ever contact informing you of any warrant nor request money.