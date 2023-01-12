FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Local muggles can rejoice as Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau announced on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the annual Wizard Weekend returns to Fayetteville later in January!

From Friday, January 27, 2023, to Sunday, January 29, 2023, hundreds of wizards will have the chance to gather in Fayetteville for themed shopping, dining, characters and family-friendly activities as the local town turns into a place of magic.

Attendees can partake in a one-wheel Quidditch tournament, wand-making workshops, herbal potion classes, feasts and more! Most event are free to the public unless listed with ticket information. The celebration is not a gated festival so anyone can come down to Fayetteville for fun, hands-on activities with friends or family.

New events include Laurel Creek Falconry with a falconry demonstration and Snakes of West Virginia presented by Roy Moose. Attendees can also book a stay in one of the themed suites at the Historic Morris Harvey House or have a grounds tour on Saturday, January 28 during the festival.

For more information on events offered during the Wizard Weekend festival visit Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau website.