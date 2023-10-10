CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Bureau for Behavioral Health and the West Virginia Department of Human Resources was awarded federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

More than $33 million in federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration was awarded to the West Virginia Department of Human Resources and the Bureau for Behavioral Health to sustain or enhance mental health and substance use prevention, early intervention, treatment, and recovery services for West Virginians no matter their age.

BBH and its partners are seizing every opportunity to meet our state’s behavioral health needs. With this funding, we are not only addressing the immediate needs of our communities but also investing in the long-term well-being of West Virginians. Dawn Cottingham-Frohna | Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health

The awarded funds include: