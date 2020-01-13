Filing for public office in 2020 elections opens in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Starting Monday, candidates can officially file for public office in the 2020 elections in West Virginia, and the Secretary of State’s main office in Charleston was busy.

Two well-known candidates are trying to mount political comebacks. Former two-term Secretary of State, Natalie Tennant, filed to run again for that office and was the first person to file.

“I came early. I wanted to be here early. I wanted to show my commitment that there’s no doubt I’m running for Secretary of State,” Tennant said. “And it’s going to be a great campaign and I ask people’s support and their vote.”

Former Republican Delegate, Marty Gearheart of Mercer County, was filing as well.

“We have a highway program that needs watchful eyes looking over the spending and the work that’s being done. And a variety of different issues that call for a solid conservative hand with experience,” Gearheart said.

The West Virginia Candidate filing period is open for the next two weeks. People who want to run for office can file at any Secretary of State’s branch office in the Mountain State.