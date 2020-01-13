Filing for public office in 2020 elections opens in West Virginia

Local News

by: Mark Curtis

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Starting Monday, candidates can officially file for public office in the 2020 elections in West Virginia, and the Secretary of State’s main office in Charleston was busy.

Two well-known candidates are trying to mount political comebacks. Former two-term Secretary of State, Natalie Tennant, filed to run again for that office and was the first person to file.

“I came early. I wanted to be here early. I wanted to show my commitment that there’s no doubt I’m running for Secretary of State,” Tennant said. “And it’s going to be a great campaign and I ask people’s support and their vote.”

Former Republican Delegate, Marty Gearheart of Mercer County, was filing as well.

“We have a highway program that needs watchful eyes looking over the spending and the work that’s being done. And a variety of different issues that call for a solid conservative hand with experience,” Gearheart said.

The West Virginia Candidate filing period is open for the next two weeks. People who want to run for office can file at any Secretary of State’s branch office in the Mountain State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof off home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof off home"

Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof of home in Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof of home in Raleigh County"

Tamarack hosts new art gallery exhibit celebrating beauty of Appalachia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tamarack hosts new art gallery exhibit celebrating beauty of Appalachia"

2020 Bridge Design competition kicks off with bridge walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Bridge Design competition kicks off with bridge walk"

You can file your taxes now instead of waiting until Jan. 28th

Thumbnail for the video titled "You can file your taxes now instead of waiting until Jan. 28th"

Two arrested after puppy found beaten to death, just feet away from elementary school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two arrested after puppy found beaten to death, just feet away from elementary school"