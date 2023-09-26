CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—We have new financial disclosure numbers for Gov. Jim Justice in his current run for U.S. Senate.

On the high end, Justice’s assets could stand at $1.9 billion.

According to the report, the governor’s liabilities range upwards of $108 million.

Justice reported an income of $78,000. He receives a $250,000 salary as governor, which he donates to the state Department of Education.

Justice was supposed to file his disclosure report on May 15, 30 days after he announced his run for Senate in April, but he filed for an extension.