GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Four local students were announced Thursday, October 13, 2022 as winners of the Fifth Annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest.

The contest recognizes students who show they have an understanding of the main focuses of fire safety and can visually demonstrate the knowledge onto posters and artwork they’ve created. With 94 students entries representing seventeen counties in West Virginia, twelve were named winners with one overall winner.

The overall winner was Dannika Smith, a kindergarten student at Wayne Elementary School. The local area winners are listed as:

Aaron Stahl, Ridgeview Elementary, Raleigh Co., 2nd Grade

Sawyer Blankenship, Crichton Elementary, Greenbrier Co., 3rd Grade

Piper Parks, Ridgeview Elementary, Raleigh Co., 4th Grade

Trista Six, Athens Elementary, Mercer Co., 5th Grade

“We want to congratulate all the winners, and thank all who have supported and participated in this year’s contest. We look forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to see what these awesome kids come up with for the next contest!” West Virginia State Fire Marshal, Ken Tyree

This year marks the National Fire Protection Association’s 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape,” which recognizes the need for planning and practicing your fire escape plan.