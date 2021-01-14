Firefighters provide safety tips for those who own a pellet stove

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the temperatures drop outside, wood and pellet stoves may be fired up inside homes. However, firefighters said those type of stoves are one of the leading causes of house fires during winter.

Beckley Fire Fighter Lt. Chris Lana said leaning the chimney of the stoves can help prevent them.

“You always want to make sure that you have your chimney cleaned at the beginning of each season,” Lana said. “Make sure all the creosote has been removed from it. And also just to make sure that no birds or other animals have created a nest in your chimney over the seasons.”

Lana said also to make sure your smoke detectors are working. He said if you have small children in your home, putting some type of protection around the stove can keep everyone safe.