First Choice Services offers resources for gambling addiction ahead of the Super Bowl

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Big Game is just around the corner and you might be willing to place a bet on which team will win, but gambling does not come without risks.

Sheila Moran is the Director of Marketing and Communications for First Choice Services. She said gambling should only be used for recreational purposes and not to make investments or pay off debts. Moran also said just one loss can cause issues with gambling addiction.

“When you notice that your loved one is spending a lot of time, a lot of energy, a lot of money gambling, that could be a sign that they need to talk to one of our folks,” Moran said.

First Choice Services offers a gambling addiction hotline for people and loved ones who may be struggling. They have a 24-hour hotline available at 1-800-GAMBLER with access to referrals for specialists, support groups, and additional resources.