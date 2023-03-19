PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The first disc golf tournament of the season was held at Princeton’s City Park.

47 people participated in the tournament, including several professional disc golfers.

Tournaments are divided into groups based on player’s abilities, ranging from amateur to professional. The tournament’s Director, Greg Bishop, helps run the Southern West Virginia Disc Golf Club.

He said participating in tournaments and leagues is very easy for anyone interested.

“Its a super accessible sport to get into, Its free for the most part, except for the discs you have to buy, which are super cheap and great exercise and camaraderie,” said Bishop.

If you are interested in playing, the Southern West Virginia league begins play the week of March 20th and plays at three different courses around Mercer County.