BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — AWAY (Advocating A Way For Adults & Youth), formerly the Women’s Resource Center, is proud to announce their first Purple Halo Gala.

This event will take place at Tamarack, located at 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, WV 25801, on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. Tickets include an evening of dinner, dancing, and an inspiring story from keynote speaker for the event, Christy Martin.

Special guest Christy Martin, a former professional boxer and Wyoming County native, is joining this wonderful event to raise awareness, support, and funding for the AWAY organization. At the event, Christy will share her story, which was seen on Netflix about her fight for survival through an abusive relationship.

The purpose of the Purple Halo Gala will help AWAY continue their mission of reaching their goal of serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking throughout Southern West Virginia. This continuation of this incredible work is extremely beneficial to communities throughout the Mountain State by supporting victims through the legal, medical, and healing processes.

The AWAY Organization serves Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties.

For more information about this event and the organization, please contact Erin Jones at 304-931-5028, or at her email, estone@wrvwc.org. You can also learn more on their website at https://www.awaywv.org/event/purple-halo-gala/.