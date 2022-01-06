First responders prepared for winter weather around the area

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — First Responders have to prepare for emergencies when a winter storm is on the way.

Sergeant Jamie Wilhite, with the Beckley Police Department, said police check their vehicles so they are prepared to head out in severe weather, but they could use help from the public too. He said the best thing to do if you hear or see an emergency vehicle on the road is to slow down and pull over to the right side of the road.

“For whatever reason, whether it is a traffic stop or just trying to get out of the way, a lot of people tend to go to the left or stop in a turning lane,” Wilhite said. “Just slow down and veer to the right as far as you can and just be patient and in 30 seconds, they will be out of your way.”

Wilhite said if you do call 911 for any reason during a storm, it may take first responders longer to get to you than in normal conditions.