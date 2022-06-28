LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, was announced the winner of the First State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest.

Her artwork titled “Lucky Duck” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th Annual Event, August 11-20, 2022.

“I have been doing some form of art for as long as I can remember. I won my very first art contest in the first grade, and from that point on I was hooked.” Ashley Wheeler

Wheeler graduated from Concord University where she studied art whenever she could, and earned a minor in studio art. After taking a break from her artwork when she began working full-time, Wheeler picked her passion back up during the pandemic and now has 15 paintings at local businesses. Her painting specialty is animals.

The selected painting for this contest features a young boy holding a duck with some of the more iconic fair images in the background. It will be available as a print or poster for purchase this year. Check out the painting here.

“Having my artwork chosen for the print of the year is a great accomplishment that I am very proud of,” she concluded. “My ultimate dream is to be able to paint full-time.” Ashley Wheeler

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on August 11-22, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education.

For more information, check out more of our stories about the State Fair here. You can also visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Join the conversation by using #sfwv2022!