BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seafood lovers will not have to wait long for dinner at Beckley Crossing.

The owner of an upcoming restaurant, Fish Frenzy, said he currently serves seafood at Alfredo’s, his Italian restaurant in Rainelle, every Friday. The seafood night draws a crowd from around the region, added owner Said Elazaley.

Elazaley said he had to close an Alfredo’s restaurant in Beckley during the pandemic, due to worker shortages.

Fish Frenzy is his venture back to Beckley, which he said he is a town he enjoys. The seafood place will offer the same grilled and fried shrimp and seafood dishes, including a popular fried oyster dinner, from his Rainelle restaurant.

“A long time ago I was working in Louisiana, (in) seafood, (for) a couple years, and when I came down here, we didn’t have it down here,” Elazaley explained. “I try to do something different, for the people to try.”

He said he is optimistic that Fish Frenzy will open in November. Fish Frenzy will be located in the former Penn Station Subs building.