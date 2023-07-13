BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Flowers by Nancy is now under new management and at a new location.

The new owner of Flowers by Nancy cut the ribbon on the grand opening on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 1215 South Eisenhower Drive.

The new owner, Tina Lane, stated that she bought the flower shop from her sister when she decided to retire. She also stated that though the business is under new management and with a new location, the services will stay the same.