Food Lion to begin grocery pick-up service in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Shoppers can now save a little time when grabbing groceries at the Food Lion in Beckely.

Today, Food Lion announced the start of their grocery pick-up service at the Beckley location on North Eisenhower Drive. Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said Don Smith, store manager of the Beckley Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.