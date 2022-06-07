PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s third annual Food Truck Frenzy is set to return later this month.

The Chuck Mathena Center, Community Connections, Inc. and Mountain Event Promotions are joining together to host the third annual Food Truck Frenzy & Festival. The festival will be held outside of the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton on June 25, 2022.

Foodies and music-lovers alike are encouraged to enjoy the best food and entertainment the region has to offer at the Food Truck Frenzy. This year’s festival promises to feature an impressive line-up of curbside chefs and talented musical performances. The theme for this year is a throwback to the 1990s and early 2000s.

Food and beverages are not included in the admission ticket. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased here.