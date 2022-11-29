BROOKS, WV (WVNS) — During the colder months, it is very important that bird feeders be filled with fresh suet and water for our wild birds.

If you find that you’ve run out of a favorite seed, and you know you will not be able to provide more of it for that day, here are some suggestions. It should also be noted that birds, even ducks and geese should never eat bread or crackers. They can’t digest bread or crackers and it ends up filling their bellies so they don’t eat the foods they normally should. This can lead to malnutrition.

The following are foods that will help our wild friends during the colder weather climates:

Uncooked oats

Cereal

Cooked rice (ideally brown)

Soaked dog kibble

Wet dog or cat food

Fresh coconut in the shell

Baked potatoes

Suet blocks/bird cake

Raw peanuts/walnuts/others

Raw sunflower seeds

Wild birdseed

For more information, please visit the Three Rivers Avian Center Facebook page, or guardiansofrescue.com.