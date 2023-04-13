RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – A former mayor in Greenbrier County is eyeing a return to local politics.

Andrea “Andy” Pendleton is running for mayor of Rainelle again, four years after announcing her retirement from politics.

Pendleton previously served as mayor of Rainelle for eight years and was honored by Governor Justice as a Distinguished West Virginian for her service.

Pendleton told 59News she wants the town government in Rainelle to do more to connect with the people who live there.

“I’m here to help, no matter what,” said Pendleton. “I’m going to be on the streets, inside town. I’m always the first person inside town and the last person to leave, so if you ever need me don’t hesitate to call. I’m there for you.”

Pendleton is running against current mayor Robin Williams. The election will take place the second week of June.