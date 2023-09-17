FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) – Northern Greenbrier county is preparing for a celebration.

The 37th annual Frankford Autumn festival and Homecoming returns on Saturday, September 30th at Frankford Elementary school.

The festival will include a parade, antique car show, food and craft vendors, and much much more.

Festival committee member Brian Morrison told 59News the festival is always an event the community looks forward to every year.

“Plenty of things for the kids, bouncy houses, games in the field. The Ruritans are going to do a spaghetti dinner for us. We also have a small health fair inside of the festival, we’re going to have many vendors for that one,” said Morrison.

Applications to be a vendor at the fair, or to bring your antique car to the car show, are still available. The festival is free of charge and anyone is welcome to attend.