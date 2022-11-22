HINTON, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, McCoy’s Country Farm will be at Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival with free carriage rides from 1:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.

The free carriage rides are sponsored by Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Committee.

“We love to go out and give people rides. It brings in the people from the community. The kids love animals and the horses too. The carriage rides bring more of a festive cheer to the Christmas season. We’ll have the free carriage rides in Sophia on December 10th too,” said Dallas McCoy, Farmer for the McCoy’s Country Farm.

The festival ends at 7:00 P.M., but stick around to see the carriage in the parade with the 2022 Snow Queen & King!