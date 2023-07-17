BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, July 20, 2023 there will be a free testing and vaccination clinic at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.

It will be hosted by The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team.

Everything will be conducted on a first come first serve basis, which will be taking place from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

A valid photo ID is mandatory for all testing and vaccinations. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Insurance is not required.

For more information, please email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.