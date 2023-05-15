If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, May 18, 2023, there will be a free testing and vaccination clinic at the Heart of God Ministries hosted by The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.

Testing and vaccinations will take place from 12:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. They are free to the public with an ID, and are first come first serve. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5 and up will also be available. Children under the age of 18 must be chaperoned by a parent or legal guardian. Insurance is not required.

Booster Shots and Rapid Covid-19 testing are available as well.

For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. You are also encouraged to visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.