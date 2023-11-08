GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Veterans Day is a day meant to honor all Veterans, and what better way to say “thank you” than a complimentary meal?

This Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023, McDonald’s is honoring all local Veterans and active-duty military members with a free breakfast combo. The offer is valid only on Veterans Day until 10:30a.m. with proof of service, such as a valid military ID.

Veterans and Active Duty Military can enjoy any delicious breakfast combo meal, including the breakfast bagel that made a successful return.

There is a limit of one meal per customer, and only at valid participating McDonald’s in the Southeastern Ohio, Eastern Kentucky, Central and Southern West Virginia, Western Virginia and Eastern Tennessee areas.

For more information, or to find a participating location, visit McDonald’s website.