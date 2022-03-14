BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host two free COVID-19 testing, booster and vaccine clinics in Beckley on Thursday, March 17, 2022, and Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The free clinics will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. All testing and vaccinations are walk-in and will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

All vaccine types will be available for anyone ages 5 and up. Children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.